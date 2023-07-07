Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Cardinals on July 7, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Luis Robert and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 22 doubles, 25 home runs, 21 walks and 49 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.333/.569 on the year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Athletics
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 79 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 52 runs.
- He's slashing .244/.321/.435 so far this year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Athletics
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Montgomery Stats
- Jordan Montgomery (6-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 18th start of the season.
- He's going for his sixth straight quality start.
- Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.28), 34th in WHIP (1.236), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|6.2
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 27
|6.2
|6
|2
|1
|6
|1
|at Nationals
|Jun. 20
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 14
|6.1
|7
|3
|3
|7
|2
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 93 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .284/.370/.482 so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 24 walks and 58 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .280/.328/.505 on the season.
- Arenado brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with five doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 5
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
