Friday's contest that pits the Chicago White Sox (37-52) against the St. Louis Cardinals (36-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.10 ERA).

White Sox vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The White Sox have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (34%) in those games.

Chicago has a mark of 15-32 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (371 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule