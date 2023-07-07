On Friday, Trey Mancini (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Brewers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .246 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

In 54.5% of his games this season (36 of 66), Mancini has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (6.1%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Mancini has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 19 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .275 AVG .216 .348 OBP .271 .412 SLG .299 8 XBH 6 3 HR 1 14 RBI 12 34/11 K/BB 33/7 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings