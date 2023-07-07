The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom (.077 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom is hitting .189 with six doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

In 25 of 59 games this season (42.4%) Wisdom has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.3%).

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (18.6%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).

Wisdom has an RBI in 13 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (40.7%), including six multi-run games (10.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 33 .148 AVG .220 .258 OBP .292 .420 SLG .477 8 XBH 13 7 HR 7 13 RBI 15 33/12 K/BB 51/10 1 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings