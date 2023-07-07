Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger (.303 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .216 with 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 13 walks.
- Burger has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 24.3% of his games this year, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.0% of his games this year, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.258
|AVG
|.171
|.308
|OBP
|.231
|.625
|SLG
|.378
|19
|XBH
|11
|12
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|10
|37/7
|K/BB
|47/6
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Montgomery (6-7) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 17th, 1.236 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th.
