Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Yankees on July 7, 2023
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Gleyber Torres, Nico Hoerner and others when the New York Yankees host the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 92 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a .278/.327/.387 slash line on the season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 4
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has collected 84 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.343/.409 on the season.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 4
|2-for-6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 3
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI (79 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He has a .245/.320/.413 slash line on the year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has recorded 78 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 38 runs.
- He has a slash line of .261/.355/.411 so far this season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
