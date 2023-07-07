The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 12 walks while batting .275.

Morel is batting .364 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 65.2% of his 46 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 15 games this season, he has hit a home run (32.6%, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate).

Morel has had at least one RBI in 43.5% of his games this year (20 of 46), with more than one RBI 11 times (23.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 60.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.0%.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .282 AVG .269 .301 OBP .333 .615 SLG .581 11 XBH 13 7 HR 8 21 RBI 16 26/3 K/BB 29/9 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings