After hitting .275 with four doubles, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.349) this season, fueled by 87 hits.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 130th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

In 62 of 80 games this season (77.5%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In 19 games this year (23.8%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.0%) he had more than one.

In 43.8% of his games this season (35 of 80), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .319 AVG .248 .389 OBP .313 .410 SLG .339 13 XBH 12 0 HR 1 9 RBI 14 27/16 K/BB 24/14 5 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings