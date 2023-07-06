Yasmani Grandal returns to action for the Chicago White Sox versus Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue JaysJuly 6 at 5:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 2, when he went 0-for-1 against the Athletics.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .260 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

In 37 of 69 games this season (53.6%) Grandal has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.2%).

Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (8.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has had at least one RBI in 23.2% of his games this season (16 of 69), with two or more RBI five times (7.2%).

In 15 of 69 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 37 .260 AVG .260 .308 OBP .326 .400 SLG .378 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 7 RBI 14 19/6 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

