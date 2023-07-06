The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .720, fueled by an OBP of .329 and a team-best slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 113th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 76.6% of his 77 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.8% of them.

He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 77), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.5% of his games this season, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (42.9%), including nine multi-run games (11.7%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .301 AVG .260 .349 OBP .305 .416 SLG .364 11 XBH 12 4 HR 1 25 RBI 18 16/10 K/BB 23/10 11 SB 6

