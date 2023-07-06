Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gavin Sheets is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday at 5:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 2 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-2 with an RBI.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .224 with four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Sheets has had a hit in 32 of 65 games this season (49.2%), including multiple hits six times (9.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Sheets has driven home a run in 15 games this season (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 17 games this year (26.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.190
|AVG
|.253
|.275
|OBP
|.330
|.304
|SLG
|.453
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|12
|19/10
|K/BB
|16/10
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (8-6) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
