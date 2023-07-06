The Chicago Cubs (40-45) will look to Cody Bellinger, currently on an 11-game hitting streak, against the Milwaukee Brewers (46-41) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday, at American Family Field.

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (5-7) versus the Cubs and Marcus Stroman (9-6).

Cubs vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.57 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (9-6, 2.76 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman will try to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 2.76 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.76, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.

Stroman is trying to collect his 15th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Stroman has put together 16 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

In six of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Marcus Stroman vs. Brewers

The opposing Brewers offense has a collective .229 batting average, and is 28th in the league with 658 total hits and 24th in MLB action with 365 runs scored. They have the 26th-ranked slugging percentage (.372) and are 20th in all of MLB with 91 home runs.

Stroman has a 0 ERA and a 1 WHIP against the Brewers this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .150 batting average over one appearance.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (5-7) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 4.57, a 2.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.292.

He has eight quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Peralta has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

