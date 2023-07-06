On Thursday, July 6, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (46-41) host Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (40-45) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Cubs have -110 odds to win. The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.57 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (9-6, 2.76 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 41 times and won 23, or 56.1%, of those games.

The Brewers have gone 25-20 (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Brewers were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (35.9%) in those games.

This year, the Cubs have won 14 of 39 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cubs vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Ian Happ 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+280) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Jared Young 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 3rd

