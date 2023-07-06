Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 91 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

The Cubs' .249 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 392 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .327.

The Cubs rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.262 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman (9-6) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start 14 times in 18 starts this season.

Stroman has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.

He has made 18 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Guardians L 6-0 Home Marcus Stroman Tanner Bibee 7/2/2023 Guardians L 8-6 Home Jameson Taillon Aaron Civale 7/3/2023 Brewers L 8-6 Away Drew Smyly Julio Teheran 7/4/2023 Brewers W 7-6 Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley 7/5/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser 7/6/2023 Brewers - Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta 7/7/2023 Yankees - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Rodón 7/8/2023 Yankees - Away Drew Smyly Gerrit Cole 7/9/2023 Yankees - Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán 7/14/2023 Red Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 Red Sox - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.