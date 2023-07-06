William Contreras and Dansby Swanson will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Cubs have -110 odds to win. An 8-run total is listed in the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their foes are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The last 10 Cubs contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in 14, or 35.9%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won 14 of its 39 games, or 35.9%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 42 of its 85 games with a total this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 5-6-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-22 19-23 17-22 23-23 26-34 14-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.