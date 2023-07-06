Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, July 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .275 with seven doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 12 walks.
- Morel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318 with one homer.
- Morel has picked up a hit in 29 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 45), and 8.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (44.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (24.4%).
- He has scored in 27 games this year (60%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.282
|AVG
|.270
|.301
|OBP
|.337
|.615
|SLG
|.584
|11
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|16
|26/3
|K/BB
|27/9
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (109 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.57, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.