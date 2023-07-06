Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 5:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .245 with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (39.3%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (14.3%).
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (41.7%), including three games with multiple runs (3.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.252
|AVG
|.240
|.341
|OBP
|.309
|.497
|SLG
|.392
|18
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|28
|26/14
|K/BB
|42/14
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (8-6) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 31st in WHIP (1.198), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.