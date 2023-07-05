The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .268 with four doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Gomes is batting .235 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 62.7% of his games this season (32 of 51), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 51), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has an RBI in 20 of 51 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 20 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 27 .289 AVG .247 .326 OBP .298 .458 SLG .376 6 XBH 5 4 HR 3 13 RBI 12 16/4 K/BB 21/5 0 SB 1

