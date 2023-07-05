Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Blue Jays on July 5, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Bo Bichette, Luis Robert and others in the Toronto Blue Jays-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 22 doubles, 25 home runs, 20 walks and 49 RBI (88 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.336/.580 so far this year.
- Robert will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with two doubles, seven home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Athletics
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Athletics
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 78 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 51 RBI.
- He's slashed .245/.324/.440 on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Athletics
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 30
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|at Angels
|Jun. 29
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
José Berríos Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Berrios Stats
- Jose Berrios (8-6) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 18th start of the season.
- In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.
- Berrios has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.
- The 29-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 33rd in WHIP (1.198), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Berrios Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 30
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 24
|6.0
|6
|3
|2
|8
|2
|at Marlins
|Jun. 19
|4.0
|8
|5
|5
|4
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 14
|7.2
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 8
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 113 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 15 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .312/.341/.500 on the season.
- Bichette hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 89 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .277/.349/.455 so far this year.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 29
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
