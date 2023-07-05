Wednesday's game that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (46-40) versus the Chicago White Sox (37-50) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 5.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.47 ERA).

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The White Sox have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

The White Sox have come away with 18 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 14-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (365 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

White Sox Schedule