Tim Anderson -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .235 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

In 58.1% of his 62 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 62 games this year.

In 11 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 35 .235 AVG .235 .262 OBP .281 .284 SLG .275 4 XBH 6 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 21/4 K/BB 34/10 2 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings