The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks while hitting .249.

Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 63.1% of his games this season (41 of 65), with more than one hit 16 times (24.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has driven in a run in 21 games this season (32.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 36 .217 AVG .274 .331 OBP .344 .302 SLG .467 7 XBH 14 1 HR 5 11 RBI 15 24/16 K/BB 45/16 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings