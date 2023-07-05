Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Robert and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (99 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 88 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .580.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Robert is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Robert has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 23 of them (27.4%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31 games this season (36.9%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.278
|AVG
|.274
|.338
|OBP
|.335
|.625
|SLG
|.543
|24
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|25
|40/9
|K/BB
|60/11
|1
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 115 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (8-6) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 33rd in WHIP (1.198), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
