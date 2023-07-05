Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-6 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago with 84 hits, batting .261 this season with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 70th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- In 62.2% of his games this year (51 of 82), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (28%) he recorded more than one.
- In 12.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.275
|AVG
|.245
|.339
|OBP
|.354
|.425
|SLG
|.400
|14
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|14
|39/16
|K/BB
|45/24
|1
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 109 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Brewers will send Houser (3-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .298 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.