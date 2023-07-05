Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Vaughn -- batting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 69.0% of his games this season (58 of 84), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (20.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 12 games this season (14.3%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.6%.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.252
|AVG
|.240
|.341
|OBP
|.309
|.497
|SLG
|.392
|18
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|28
|26/14
|K/BB
|42/14
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
