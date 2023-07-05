Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Benintendi -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.346) this season, fueled by 85 hits.
- He ranks 29th in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 130th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in 61 of 78 games this season (78.2%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (26.9%).
- He has gone deep in one of 78 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this season (19 of 78), with two or more RBI four times (5.1%).
- He has scored in 34 games this year (43.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.321
|AVG
|.248
|.386
|OBP
|.313
|.409
|SLG
|.339
|12
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|14
|25/14
|K/BB
|24/14
|5
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (8-6) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.
