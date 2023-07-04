Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal -- batting .241 with a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on July 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .260 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 37 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (8.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has had at least one RBI in 23.2% of his games this year (16 of 69), with two or more RBI five times (7.2%).
- In 21.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.3%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|37
|.260
|AVG
|.260
|.308
|OBP
|.326
|.400
|SLG
|.378
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|14
|19/6
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 36th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 38th.
