Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .265.
- In 62.0% of his games this year (31 of 50), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (18.0%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (12.0%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.0% of his games this year, Gomes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|.289
|AVG
|.241
|.326
|OBP
|.293
|.458
|SLG
|.361
|6
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|11
|16/4
|K/BB
|21/5
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Miley (5-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.02 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 36-year-old has put together a 3.02 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.