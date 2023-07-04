Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Bo Bichette, Luis Robert and others in the Toronto Blue Jays-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has put up 87 hits with 22 doubles, 24 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .276/.337/.575 on the year.

Robert has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Athletics Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 1 at Athletics Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jun. 29 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 2 at Angels Jun. 28 2-for-6 2 1 2 5 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has recorded 78 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.

He's slashing .248/.328/.446 so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 30 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 at Angels Jun. 29 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 at Angels Jun. 28 3-for-4 1 0 3 5

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Bassitt Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (8-5) for his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Bassitt will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

The 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 30th in WHIP (1.174), and 38th in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Jun. 29 6.0 3 0 0 12 3 vs. Athletics Jun. 23 5.0 5 4 4 4 2 at Rangers Jun. 18 3.2 7 5 3 2 3 at Orioles Jun. 13 3.0 11 8 8 5 1 vs. Astros Jun. 7 8.0 4 2 2 5 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has put up 112 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .314/.343/.504 slash line on the season.

Bichette hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 52 RBI (87 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.347/.445 so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 29 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Giants Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

