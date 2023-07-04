Tuesday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (45-40) against the Chicago White Sox (37-49) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 4.

The probable starters are Chris Bassitt (8-5) for the Blue Jays and Lucas Giolito (6-5) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The White Sox have not covered the spread in any of their last 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The White Sox have come away with 18 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win 15 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (362 total), Chicago is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule