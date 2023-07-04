Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Trey Mancini (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .241.
- In 53.1% of his games this season (34 of 64), Mancini has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (6.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Mancini has picked up an RBI in 26.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (29.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.275
|AVG
|.204
|.348
|OBP
|.265
|.412
|SLG
|.290
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|11
|34/11
|K/BB
|31/7
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 3.02 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
