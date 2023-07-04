Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- .128 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on July 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has nine doubles and 14 walks while hitting .231.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 61 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.6% of them.
- In 61 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In 11 games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (29.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|35
|.224
|AVG
|.235
|.252
|OBP
|.281
|.255
|SLG
|.275
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|21/4
|K/BB
|34/10
|2
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt (8-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 30th in WHIP (1.174), and 38th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.