Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nico Hoerner (.512 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .399, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 77.3% of his 75 games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.7% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has an RBI in 24 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|34
|.301
|AVG
|.266
|.349
|OBP
|.314
|.416
|SLG
|.378
|11
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|17
|16/10
|K/BB
|21/10
|11
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Miley (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.02 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.02, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.