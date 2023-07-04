On Tuesday, Nick Madrigal (hitting .382 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .278 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Madrigal has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.4% of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 49 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this season (24.5%), Madrigal has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.2%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 17 games this year (34.7%), including five multi-run games (10.2%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 22 .279 AVG .277 .333 OBP .338 .372 SLG .354 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 6 RBI 11 9/3 K/BB 7/4 3 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings