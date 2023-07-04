Gavin Sheets -- with a slugging percentage of .150 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on July 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .224 with four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 49.2% of his games this year (32 of 65), with at least two hits six times (9.2%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Sheets has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (23.1%), with two or more RBI in five of them (7.7%).

He has scored in 17 games this season (26.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .190 AVG .253 .275 OBP .330 .304 SLG .453 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 12 19/10 K/BB 16/10 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings