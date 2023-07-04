Dansby Swanson -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Brewers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Wade Miley

BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 82 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .259 with 26 extra-base hits.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 98th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 61.7% of his games this season (50 of 81), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (27.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 30.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 of 81 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .275 AVG .242 .339 OBP .354 .425 SLG .383 14 XBH 12 5 HR 4 22 RBI 13 39/16 K/BB 42/24 1 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings