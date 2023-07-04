William Contreras and Dansby Swanson will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 90 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank 17th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 381 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).

The Cubs rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Chicago has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.

The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.262 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks (3-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made seven appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians W 10-1 Home Justin Steele Cal Quantrill 7/1/2023 Guardians L 6-0 Home Marcus Stroman Tanner Bibee 7/2/2023 Guardians L 8-6 Home Jameson Taillon Aaron Civale 7/3/2023 Brewers L 8-6 Away Drew Smyly Julio Teheran 7/4/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley 7/5/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser 7/6/2023 Brewers - Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta 7/7/2023 Yankees - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Rodón 7/8/2023 Yankees - Away Drew Smyly Gerrit Cole 7/9/2023 Yankees - Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.