Kyle Hendricks will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs aiming to take down Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Cubs have +100 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run over/under is set in this game.

Cubs vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Cubs and their foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Cubs contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (35.9%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has won 12 of its 30 games, or 40%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 41 of its 83 games with a total this season.

The Cubs are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-22 17-23 16-22 22-23 25-34 13-11

