Tuesday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (46-39) against the Chicago Cubs (38-45) at American Family Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on July 4.

The probable starters are Wade Miley (5-2) for the Brewers and Kyle Hendricks (3-3) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Cubs 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cubs were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have come away with 14 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 11 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (381 total), Chicago is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

