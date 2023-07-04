Tuesday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (46-39) against the Chicago Cubs (38-45) at American Family Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on July 4.

The probable starters are Wade Miley (5-2) for the Brewers and Kyle Hendricks (3-3) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Cubs 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cubs were upset in every contest.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.
  • The Cubs have come away with 14 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Chicago has been victorious 11 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Averaging 4.6 runs per game (381 total), Chicago is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.
  • Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 29 Phillies L 3-1 Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker
June 30 Guardians W 10-1 Justin Steele vs Cal Quantrill
July 1 Guardians L 6-0 Marcus Stroman vs Tanner Bibee
July 2 Guardians L 8-6 Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Civale
July 3 @ Brewers L 8-6 Drew Smyly vs Julio Teheran
July 4 @ Brewers - Kyle Hendricks vs Wade Miley
July 5 @ Brewers - Justin Steele vs Adrian Houser
July 6 @ Brewers - Marcus Stroman vs Freddy Peralta
July 7 @ Yankees - Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Rodón
July 8 @ Yankees - Drew Smyly vs Gerrit Cole
July 9 @ Yankees - Kyle Hendricks vs Domingo Germán

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.