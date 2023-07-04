The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .248 with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 69.9% of his games this season (58 of 83), with multiple hits 17 times (20.5%).

He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has an RBI in 33 of 83 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (42.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 44 .259 AVG .240 .350 OBP .309 .510 SLG .392 18 XBH 18 9 HR 3 23 RBI 28 24/14 K/BB 42/14 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings