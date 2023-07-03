Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on July 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .265 with three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this season (31 of 50), with at least two hits nine times (18.0%).

In six games this season, he has homered (12.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Gomes has an RBI in 19 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this season (40.0%), including four multi-run games (8.0%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 26 .289 AVG .241 .326 OBP .293 .458 SLG .361 6 XBH 4 4 HR 3 13 RBI 11 16/4 K/BB 21/5 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings