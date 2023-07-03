Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Monday, Seiya Suzuki (.128 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Brewers Player Props
|Cubs vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks while hitting .246.
- In 40 of 63 games this season (63.5%) Suzuki has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- He has homered in five games this season (7.9%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in 21 games this season (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (34.9%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|34
|.217
|AVG
|.269
|.331
|OBP
|.338
|.302
|SLG
|.454
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|15
|24/16
|K/BB
|44/15
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Teheran (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.85 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.85, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .208 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.