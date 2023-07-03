Nick Madrigal -- hitting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on July 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal is batting .275 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
  • Madrigal has recorded a hit in 30 of 48 games this season (62.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Madrigal has picked up an RBI in 22.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 16 times this year (33.3%), including five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 21
.279 AVG .270
.333 OBP .333
.372 SLG .333
5 XBH 4
1 HR 0
6 RBI 9
9/3 K/BB 7/4
3 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Teheran makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.85, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .208 against him.
