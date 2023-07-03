There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the Houston Astros taking on the Texas Rangers.

Coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Texas Rangers (50-34) play host to the Houston Astros (46-38)

The Astros will take to the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Monday at 2:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.287 AVG, 11 HR, 56 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.287 AVG, 11 HR, 56 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.285 AVG, 12 HR, 51 RBI)

TEX Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -124 +104 9

The Milwaukee Brewers (45-39) play host to the Chicago Cubs (38-44)

The Cubs will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.273 AVG, 10 HR, 40 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.273 AVG, 10 HR, 40 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.286 AVG, 5 HR, 42 RBI)

CHC Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -117 -102 8.5

The Washington Nationals (34-49) play host to the Cincinnati Reds (45-39)

The Reds will hit the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Monday at 6:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.299 AVG, 14 HR, 44 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.299 AVG, 14 HR, 44 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.283 AVG, 14 HR, 50 RBI)

CIN Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -127 +107 10

The Miami Marlins (48-37) host the St. Louis Cardinals (35-48)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.389 AVG, 3 HR, 41 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.389 AVG, 3 HR, 41 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.286 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

MIA Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -132 +113 8

The New York Yankees (46-38) face the Baltimore Orioles (49-33)

The Orioles will hit the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.248 AVG, 12 HR, 34 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.248 AVG, 12 HR, 34 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 11 HR, 35 RBI)

BAL Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -112 -107 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (41-42) play host to the Atlanta Braves (56-27)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.289 AVG, 13 HR, 52 RBI)

José Ramírez (.289 AVG, 13 HR, 52 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 21 HR, 54 RBI)

ATL Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -156 +134 9

The Minnesota Twins (42-43) play the Kansas City Royals (25-59)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.218 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.218 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.249 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI)

MIN Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -236 +193 9

The San Diego Padres (38-46) face the Los Angeles Angels (45-41)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park against the Padres on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.277 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

Juan Soto (.277 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.306 AVG, 31 HR, 68 RBI)

SD Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -176 +150 8

The San Francisco Giants (46-38) play the Seattle Mariners (40-42)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.246 AVG, 13 HR, 43 RBI)

SF Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -138 +117 7.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (46-37) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-44)

The Pirates will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.271 AVG, 22 HR, 56 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.271 AVG, 22 HR, 56 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.275 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI)

