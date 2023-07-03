On Monday, Ian Happ (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with 72 hits and an OBP of .380 this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 99th in the league in slugging.

In 60.0% of his 80 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 7.5% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has had an RBI in 22 games this season (27.5%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .231 AVG .279 .358 OBP .401 .357 SLG .457 11 XBH 16 3 HR 4 23 RBI 15 47/28 K/BB 39/28 3 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings