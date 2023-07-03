In the series opener on Monday, July 3, Drew Smyly will toe the rubber for the Chicago Cubs (38-44) as they square off against the Milwaukee Brewers (45-39), who will counter with Julio Teheran. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers -105 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set for this game.

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (7-5, 4.17 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-3, 2.85 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 23, or 57.5%, of those games.

The Cubs have a 23-17 record (winning 57.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Brewers have won in 20, or 50%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Brewers have won 19 of 36 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Brewers had a record of 5-2.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +550 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.