Monday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (45-39) matching up with the Chicago Cubs (38-44) at 2:10 PM ET (on July 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Drew Smyly (7-5) to the mound, while Julio Teheran (2-3) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 23 (57.5%) of those contests.

Chicago has entered 40 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 23-17 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 375 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cubs have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule