The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .265 with three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this year (30 of 49), with more than one hit nine times (18.4%).

In six games this season, he has homered (12.2%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

Gomes has an RBI in 19 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this season (38.8%), including four multi-run games (8.2%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 26 .291 AVG .241 .321 OBP .293 .468 SLG .361 6 XBH 4 4 HR 3 13 RBI 11 16/4 K/BB 21/5 0 SB 1

