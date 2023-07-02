The Oakland Athletics (23-62) have a 2-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Chicago White Sox (36-49) on Sunday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 4:07 PM ET.

The White Sox will call on Touki Toussaint (0-1) versus the Athletics and Paul Blackburn (1-0).

White Sox vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Toussaint - CHW (0-1, 3.60 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (1-0, 3.77 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

The White Sox's Toussaint will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing 2 1/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing one hit.

He has an ERA of 3.60, a 0.89 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.300 in three games this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

Blackburn (1-0) takes the mound first for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Over six games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 3.77 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.

Blackburn is looking to record his second quality start of the year.

Blackburn is trying for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

