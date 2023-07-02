On Sunday, July 2 at 4:07 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox (36-49) visit the Oakland Athletics (23-62) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Touki Toussaint will get the ball for the White Sox, while Paul Blackburn will take the hill for the Athletics.

The favored White Sox have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the White Sox's matchup versus the Athletics but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the White Sox (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to beat the Athletics with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won 17 out of the 31 games, or 54.8%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the White Sox have a 13-8 record (winning 61.9% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

Over the last 10 games, the White Sox were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have won in 23, or 27.7%, of the 83 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 23-58 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

